Kaytex Fabrics IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Kaytex Fabrics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of textiles manufacturer Kaytex Fabrics opened for public subscription on Tuesday, July 29. The SME IPO, which combines a fresh issue of 31,99,200 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6,79,200 shares, will close on Thursday, July 31. The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Kaytex Fabrics shares indicates the issue may be listed at a premium of over 15 per cent.

Kaytex Fabrics IPO subscription status By 10:20 AM on the first day of subscription, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 2 per cent, with the segment reserved for retail investors subscribed to 4 per cent, and NII's segment booked 1 per cent. The QIB's segment had not seen any subscription by that time

Kaytex Fabrics IPO details 1. Kaytex Fabrics IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest GMP of Kaytex Fabrics shares was ₹32. The GMP trend indicates the stock could be listed at an 18 per cent premium.

2. Kaytex Fabrics IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 29, and concluded on Thursday, July 31.

3. Kaytex Fabrics IPO price: The price band of the SME IPO has been fixed at ₹171 to ₹180 per equity share.

4. Kaytex Fabrics IPO size: The company intends to raise ₹57.6 crore crore from the issue, which it will use to fund capital expenditures for the construction of an additional warehouse facility and a dedicated sales office in Amritsar, the purchase of an advanced fabric processing system for its existing printing, dyeing, and processing unit in Amritsar, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

5. Kaytex Fabrics IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 1,600 company shares. Retail investors can bid for two lots.

6. Kaytex Fabrics IPO reservation: Some 13,20,000 shares, equivalent to 34 per cent of the net issue, are reserved for retail investors, 8,08,800 shares (nearly 21 per cent) for NIIs, and 15,55,200 shares (40 per cent) for QIBs.

7. Kaytex Fabrics IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, August 1. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Monday, August 4, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Kaytex Fabrics IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Socradamus Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

9. Kaytex Fabrics IPO listing date: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Tuesday, August 5.

10. Kaytex Fabrics business overview: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Kaytex Fabrics, it is a fast-fashion fabric solutions and manufacturing company.

"We manage the entire process—from yarn to finished fabric production—ensuring quality and the ability to quickly adapt to changing market demands. We specialise in creating fabrics from a variety of fibres, including cotton, viscose, modal, acrylic, nylon, linen, and polyester," said the RHP.

"Our focus on digital printing allows us to create customizable designs suited to the fast-paced nature of the fashion industry."

For FY23, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹99.2 crore, which rose to ₹124.9 crore in FY24 and to ₹152.8 crore in FY25.

Net profit stood at ₹5.6 crore in FY23, which rose to ₹11.31 crore in FY24 and to ₹16.90 crore in FY25.

