Ken Enterprises IPO allotment date in focus; Latest GMP, steps to check SME IPO allotment status online

Ken Enterprises IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of textile manufacturing and marketing company Ken Enterprises Ltd received decent demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Ken Enterprises IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open for subscription from February 5 to 7, and the Ken Enterprises IPO allotment date is likely today. The company is expected to finalise the basis of Ken Enterprises share allotment soon. Ken Enterprises IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge platform.

Advertisement

As soon as the Ken Enterprises IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Ken Enterprises IPO allotment status online though the website of NSE as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the Ken Enterprises IPO registrar.

In order to a Ken Enterprises IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Advertisement

Ken Enterprises IPO Allotment Status on Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Select ‘Ken Enterprises Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter either DP ID, Application Number or PAN

Step 4] Click on Search

Your Ken Enterprises IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ken Enterprises IPO GMP Today The trend for Ken Enterprises shares in the unlisted market was muted with a subdued grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Ken Enterprises IPO GMP today was ₹5 per share. This indicated that in the grey market, Ken Enterprises shares were trading higher by ₹5 apiece than their issue price.

Advertisement

Considering the Ken Enterprises IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Ken Enterprises shares would be ₹99 apiece, which is at a premium of 5.32% to the IPO price of ₹94 per share.

Ken Enterprises IPO Details Ken Enterprises IPO opened for subscription on February 5 and closed on February 7. Ken Enterprises IPO allotment date is expected to be today, February 10, and the IPO listing date is likely February 12. Ken Enterprises shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Advertisement

The company raised ₹83.65 crore from the fixed price issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 61.99 lakh equity shares worth ₹58.27 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 27 lakh shares aggregating to ₹25.38 crore. Ken Enterprises IPO price band was ₹94 per share.

Ken Enterprises IPO was subscribed 4.36 times in total. The public issue was booked 6.86 times in the retail category, and 1.75 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Advertisement

Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the Ken Enterprises IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.