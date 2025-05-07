Kenrik Industries IPO allotment date in focus. check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Kenrik Industries IPO allotment date: Kenrik Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, May 7). By visiting the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, investors who applied for the issue can verify the Kenrik Industries IPO allotment status.

Kenrik Industries IPO opened for subscription on April 29, and closed on May 6 . Kenrik Industries IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 2 times, according to chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine their assigned shares by checking the allocation details. The IPO allotment status will indicate the number of shares granted. For those who were not allocated shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Allocated shares will appear in the demat accounts of those who received them.

For those who did not receive shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, May 8. On the same day, those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts.

Kenrik Industries IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, May 9.

How to check Kenrik Industries IPO allotment status on registrar's website? If you have applied for the Kenrik Industries IPO, you can check your Kenrik Industries IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Visit Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the registrar for the Kenrik Industries IPO, by clicking the link above.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown menu; the name will be available once allocations are complete.

Step 3 Select one of three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

You can verify the IPO allotment status using the following IDs.

Income Tax PAN (Permanent Account Number) - You can first check your application status using your registered Income Tax PAN number. After selecting PAN from the menu, input your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN and then click the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number - You may also check your allocation status by entering your application number or CAF number. After entering your application or CAF number, click "Search." This number can be found on the acknowledgment document provided after you completed the IPO application process. Make sure to enter it exactly as it appears on that document, then click the "Submit" button to view the information on the shares allotted to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - Alternatively, you can use your demat account's beneficiary ID. Next, enter the client ID and depository participant (DP) ID as a single string. The CDSL string is numerical, while the NSDL string is alphanumeric. Please ensure that you enter the DP ID and client ID exactly as they appear. These details can be found in both your account statement and your online DP statement. After that, press the "Submit" button.

Step 4 The status of the IPO and the number of shares allotted to you in the Kenrik Industries IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Kenrik Industries IPO GMP today Kenrik Industries IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹25 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.