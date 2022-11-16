Keystone Realtor IPO fully subscribed, retail portion booked 37% on final day

Keystone Realtor IPO fully subscribed, retail portion booked 37% on final day1 min read . 04:23 PM IST
- The Mumbai based realty group, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', aims to garner ₹635 crore through the public issue
Keystone Realtor initial public offering (IPO) sailed through on the third and final day of the bidding process.
Keystone Realtor initial public offering (IPO) sailed through on the third and final day of the bidding process.
The issue has received bids for 1,72,15,983 shares against an IPO size of 86,47,858 shares, subscribing 1.99 times on Wednesday.
The issue has received bids for 1,72,15,983 shares against an IPO size of 86,47,858 shares, subscribing 1.99 times on Wednesday.
The high networth individuals bought shares 3.03 times the allotted quota, but retail investors remained undersubscribing, applying for just 49 per cent of the reserved portion. The qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.84 times.
Keystone Realtor has reserved half of its offer for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (high networth individuals), and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.
The Mumbai based realty group, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', aims to garner ₹635 crore through the public issue. The company is selling its shares in the range of ₹514-541 apiece between November 14-16, with a lot size of 27 equity shares. The issue comprises fresh equity shares worth ₹560 and offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹75 crore.
Promoters Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry, and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta will sell shares via offer for sale.
The company said it has collected over ₹190 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.
It intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the repayment/prepayment of borrowings to the tune of ₹341.6 crore as well as towards funding the acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.
More than ₹9,800 crore worth of IPOs were launched during November which are Keystone Realtors, Inox Green Energy Services, Kaynes Technology India, Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business Finance, Global Health, Bikaji Foods International, and Fusion Micro Finance.