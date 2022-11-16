Keystone Realtor IPO fully subscribed, retail portion booked 49% on final day

The Mumbai based realty group, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', aims to garner ₹635 crore through the public issue. The company is selling its shares in the range of ₹514-541 apiece between November 14-16, with a lot size of 27 equity shares. The issue comprises fresh equity shares worth ₹560 and offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹75 crore.