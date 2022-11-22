Keystone Realtors IPO allotment announced; shares listing this week

The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Keystone Realtors have been done and now all eyes are on the listing of the company's shares that is expected to happen this week. Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', saw its initial public offering (IPO) receive 2 times subscription on the last day of offer that was open from Monday, November 14, 2022 to Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

