Keystone Realtors IPO: Allotment of shares can be announced any time today because as per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Keystone Realtors IPO allotment date is most likely on 21st November 2021 i.e. today. Bidders would be able to check their application status online once finalisation of share allotment is announced. They can login at the BSE website or at the website of IPO's registrar to check Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status online . Among one of the Rustomjee brands, the public issue was subscribed 2.01 times in three days subscription whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.53 times.

Keystone Realtors IPO allotment: Direct links to check status

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is https://linkintime.co.in. However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status online.

Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's application status online, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Keystone Realtors IPO;

3] Enter Keystone Realtors IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status check Link Intime

As mentioned above, to check Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status online, a bidder needs to login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Keystone Realtors IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.