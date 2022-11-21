Keystone Realtors IPO: Share allotment likely today. How to check status online

Keystone Realtors IPO: Allotment of shares can be announced any time today because as per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Keystone Realtors IPO allotment date is most likely on 21st November 2021 i.e. today. Bidders would be able to check their application status online once finalisation of share allotment is announced. They can login at the BSE website or at the website of IPO's registrar to check Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status online. Among one of the Rustomjee brands, the public issue was subscribed 2.01 times in three days subscription whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.53 times.

