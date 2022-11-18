Keystone Realtors IPO share allotment next week. Details inside

Keystone Realtors IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹75 crore. The price range for the initial share sale was fixed at ₹514-541 a share. Keystone Realtors collected a little over ₹190 crore from anchor investors. The company decided to allot 35.21 lakh equity shares to 16 anchor investors at ₹541 apiece.