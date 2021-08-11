Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >KFC operator Sapphire Foods files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

KFC operator Sapphire Foods files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Sapphire Foods is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the Indian sub-continent, and is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Sapphire Foods' proposed IPO comes at a time when competitor Devyani International is also set to go public. Devyani International launched its public offer last week

MUMBAI: Sapphire Foods India Ltd, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The issue comprises a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 17.57 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS will see up to 8.50 lakh shares being sold by QSR Management Trust, up to 5.57 million shares by Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd, up to 4.85 million shares by WWD Ruby Ltd, among others.

Currently, Sapphire Foods Mauritius holds 46.53% stake in the firm, QSR Management Trust has 5.96% stake, WWD Ruby holds 18.79%, Amethyst Pvt Ltd has 6.67%, AAJV Investment Trust 0.14%, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund 6.83%.

JM Financial, Bofa Securities, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

Sapphire Foods' proposed IPO comes at a time when competitor Devyani International is also set to go public. Devyani International launched its initial public offering last week.

Sapphire Foods is the largest franchisee of Yum! Brands in the Indian sub-continent, and is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss. The franchisee arrangement allows it to operate on a non-exclusive basis, under KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brand in various states in India, across Sri Lanka and Maldives.

As of March, it owned and operated 204 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives, 231 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and two Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka.

For FY21, the firm reported revenue from operations of Rs1,019.62 crore compared with Rs1,340.41 crore a year ago. Net loss for the period stood at Rs99.89 crore against 159.25 crore last year. Total borrowings was at Rs75.66 crore.

The company said the pandemic had a substantial impact on its operations and may continue to affect its business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows in the future.

