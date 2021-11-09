“Sapphire Foods IPO is decently priced, its offered at mkt cap to sales ratio of 6.78x to its FY21 sales. Pricing becomes more lucrative considering the fact that during FY21 sales got impacted due to Covid related lockdown and protocols. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue for both listing gains as well as long term wealth creation," said KRChoksey in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}