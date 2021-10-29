KFC operator Sapphire Foods' IPO to open on 9 November, close 11 November

Sapphire Foods is the largest franchisee of Yum! Brands in the Indian sub-continent, and is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss. The franchisee arrangement allows it to operate on a non-exclusive basis, under KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brand in various states in India, across Sri Lanka and Maldives.

