Home >Markets >Ipo >KFC operator Sapphire Foods' IPO to open on 9 November, close 11 November

KFC operator Sapphire Foods' IPO to open on 9 November, close 11 November

Sapphire Foods is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the Indian sub-continent.
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • As of March, Sapphire Foods owned and operated 204 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives, 231 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and two Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka

MUMBAI: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sapphire Foods India Ltd, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, will open on 9 November and close on 11 November. The firm plans to list on the exchanges on 22 November.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 17.57 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS will see up to 8.50 lakh shares being sold by QSR Management Trust, up to 5.57 million shares by Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd, up to 4.85 million shares by WWD Ruby Ltd, among others.

Currently, Sapphire Foods Mauritius holds 46.53% stake in the firm, QSR Management Trust has 5.96% stake, WWD Ruby holds 18.79%.

JM Financial, Bofa Securities, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

Sapphire Foods is the largest franchisee of Yum! Brands in the Indian sub-continent, and is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss. The franchisee arrangement allows it to operate on a non-exclusive basis, under KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brand in various states in India, across Sri Lanka and Maldives.

As of March, it owned and operated 204 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives, 231 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and two Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka.

For FY21, the firm reported revenue from operations of 1,019.62 crore compared with 1,340.41 crore a year ago. Net loss for the period stood at 99.89 crore against 159.25 crore last year. Total borrowings were at Rs75.66 crore.

The company said the pandemic had a substantial impact on its operations and may continue to affect its business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows in the future.

