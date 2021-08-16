KFC, Pizza Hut franchisee Devyani International lists at 56% premium

Mumbai: Shares of Devyani International Ltd made a stellar debut in stock markets. The stock was listed at ₹140.90, a 56.55% premium over its issue price of ₹90. The ₹1,838 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 116.70 times during the share sale between 4 August to 6 August.

Ahead of the issue, analysts at ICICI Securities said that the company would be able to capture the growth owing to the metro lifestyle and outside food habits. “This, coupled with the company’s cost rationalisation initiatives will help drive profitability in future," it said in a note.

The company is the largest franchisee of Yum brands in India and operates brands KFC & Pizza Hut under its banner. In addition, It is also a franchisee of Costa Coffee in India. Core brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee contribute 94% to its top line while the rest comes from international operations and other businesses like its own brand.

In addition to the core brands business and international business, the company operates stores of other brands such as Vaango, The Food Street, Ile Bar, AMRELI, Ckrussh Juice Bar, among others. They are typically operated as outlets within larger food courts in malls and airports. As on June 30, there were 51 stores of other brands under the other business.

The core brands store counts grew at a CAGR of 14% in the last two years to 605 stores by March 2021. The store count reached 645 by June 2021 as the company continued its focus on adding core brand stores amid pandemic.

“The IPO is valued at 62.8 times of FY21 EV/EBITDA and 9.9 times of FY21 EV/sales, which look to be reasonable compared to its listed QSR peers and Westlife Development (McDonald’s) and Burger King. Fast food culture under QSR is expected to flourish in India due to increase in working class population and continued urbanization," said Vikas Jain, research analyst, Reliance Securites.

Jain added that business model of quick service restaurant (QSR) is mpressive, as each restaurant franchise starts generating significant return on equity (RoE) at restaurant level once it reaches utilization level of higher than 90%, which bodes well for the long-term investors.

The company’s financial performance was significantly impacted in FY21 due to business disruptions caused by covid-19, for which its revenue, EBITDA and net profit recorded negative CAGR of 7%, 16% and 18%, respectively over FY19-FY21.

However, the company increased the number of stores from 469 in FY19 to 605 in FY21 under its core brand business. Further, its EBITDA margin as on FY21 stood at 15.8%, which is higher compared to key peers like Burger King and Westlife Development.

