Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  KFin promoter to offload small stake via secondary sale

KFin promoter to offload small stake via secondary sale

1 min read . 09:48 PM ISTRam Sahgal
The IPO will close on December 21, 2022. Photo: iStock

  • The price band of the offer has been fixed at 347 to 366 per equity share

MUMBAI : KFin Technologies’  (KFintec) initial public offering will  open on Monday, December 19. This issue will be an offer for sale by the promoter General Atlantic Singapore to offload stake amounting to 1500 crore through the secondary sale . No proceeds will flow to the company. 

MUMBAI :KFin Technologies’  (KFintec) initial public offering will  open on Monday, December 19. This issue will be an offer for sale by the promoter General Atlantic Singapore to offload stake amounting to 1500 crore through the secondary sale . No proceeds will flow to the company. 

The Offer will close on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The Offer will close on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at  347 to  366 per equity share. 

Bids can be made for a minimum of 40 equity shares  and in multiples of 40 thereafter.

ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Jefferies India Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.

The company offers, among others, technology services to the domestic mutual fund industry from where it derives around 60% of its revenues . It gets a commission of 4 basis points of the fund’s AUM and competes with CAMS in the space. 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Three quarters of the offer (75%) will be reserved for QIBs, 15% for non institutional bidders and 10% for retail. 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP