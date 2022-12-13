KFin Tech IPO: Risk factors to consider before investing

3) In Fiscals 2020, 2021 and 2022 and six months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022, the company had derived 53.30%, 53.69%, 53.05%, 54.99% and 50.82%, respectively, of our revenue from operations from its top five customers and the loss of one or more such clients could adversely affect our business and prospects. Since the company is dependent on its limited number of customers for a significant portion of revenue. Any loss of one or more such clients could adversely affect our business and prospects.