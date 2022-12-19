KFin Technologies IPO: 55% subscribed on Day 1, FIIs show strong demand

KFin Technologies IPO: More than 50% of the public offer has been subscribed on the first day. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) showed strong demand taking the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category to near its full subscription. Retail investors as well had a positive appetite, however, the response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) was lacklustre on Monday. Bidding in this digital financial services provider will be allowed till December 21st.

