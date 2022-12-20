KFin Technologies IPO: Day 2 subscribtion at 70%, QIB portion fully subscribed

KFin Technologies IPO: The public offer received around 70% subscription against the offered size on the second day. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) continued to show strong demand as the portion reserved for this category fully subscribed, while retail investors' appetite for the IPO increased further. However, non-institutional investors maintained their lacklustre demand. The IPO is an entire offer for sale and promoter General Atlantic Singapore is the sole participant in offloading a portion of its stake in KFin Tech.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}