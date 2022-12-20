KFin Technologies IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue. Should you bid?2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO has a price range of ₹347-366 a share
The initial public offer (IPO) of KFin Technologies was subscribed 55% on the first day of subscription on Monday, December 19, 2022. The three day share sale will conclude on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The public issue has a price range of ₹347-366 a share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started