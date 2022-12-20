The initial public offer (IPO) of KFin Technologies was subscribed 55% on the first day of subscription on Monday, December 19, 2022. The three day share sale will conclude on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The public issue has a price range of ₹347-366 a share.

As of 10:45 am on day 2, the issue has been overall subscribed 0.58 times with retail investors' category booked 0.36x, QIBs 0.94x, BSE data showed.

As per market observers, KFin Technologies shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹4 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges on December 29, 2022.

KFin Technologies IPO is a pure Offer For Sale (OFS). The financial services platform raised ₹675 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.

"The company has asset-light business model with recurring revenue model, high operating leverage, profitability and cash generation. The company is available at the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 41.3x its FY22 earnings with a market cap of Rs. 6,443.4 million. The valuation of the IPO appears to be reasonable when we compare with listed peers. The company has significant scope for growth, considering its diverse product profile and addition of new client base and bright prospects ahead, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO," said brokerage Anand Rathi.

KFin Technologies (KFIN) is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem.

“KFIN is a well-positioned player in the asset servicing platform business industry with high entry barriers. Long term client relationship, steady market share and healthy profitability provide a good investment opportunity," said another brokerage ICICI Securities.

“One can subscribe for long term as it is India's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on the number of AMC clients serviced. Company is providing services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, representing 59% of the market share based on the number of AMC clients. It is one of only two players of scale in India's issuer solutions space where the company holds a 46% market share based on the market capitalization of NSE 500 companies," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.