"The company has asset-light business model with recurring revenue model, high operating leverage, profitability and cash generation. The company is available at the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 41.3x its FY22 earnings with a market cap of Rs. 6,443.4 million. The valuation of the IPO appears to be reasonable when we compare with listed peers. The company has significant scope for growth, considering its diverse product profile and addition of new client base and bright prospects ahead, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO," said brokerage Anand Rathi.