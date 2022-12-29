KFin Technologies IPO listing: Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd are going to hit stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Thursday, December 29, 2022, the equity shares of KFin Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. KFin Technologies share price will make its debut on both BSE and NSE in special pre-open session.

According to stock market experts, despite being fairly priced, KFin Technologies IPO received dull response from investors. Correction in secondary market and weak listing of recent IPOs have done further damage to the probability of strong debut of KFintech shares. They said that KFin Technologies shares may have a muted debut and KFin Technologies share price may open around its upper price band i.e. ₹366 apiece.

On KFin Technologies listing price prediction, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The recent conditions of primary markets have deteriorated post some week listing and correction in secondary market. KFintech IPO received dull response as the IPO seemed to be fully priced. Considering the above reasons, we may witness a very silent listing of KFintech and the IPO may list around it's issue price only."

Expecting 'muted' debut of KFin Technologies shares, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "We are expecting muted debut for KFin Technologies shares. In bull market, the stock may witness some buying interest and defensive investors may wait for a week to understand the trend in KFin Technologies share price move. In weak market sentiments, KFin Technologies share price is expected to witness further selling pressure and hence allottees should think of exiting the stock around upper price band of the public issue."

"KFin Tech largely owned by funds managed by private equity investor General Atlantic, can be considered as a good bet from long term perspective. We expect that IPO may list around the upper price band of ₹366 on the listing day," said Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India.

What KFin Technologies IPO GMP signals?

According to market observers, shares of KFin Technologies are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today that means grey market is expecting that KFin Technologies shares may list at around ₹371 ( ₹366 + ₹5).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.