KFin Technologies IPO listing date today. Experts predict 'muted' debut of shares

KFin Technologies IPO listing: Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd are going to hit stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Thursday, December 29, 2022, the equity shares of KFin Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. KFin Technologies share price will make its debut on both BSE and NSE in special pre-open session.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}