KFin Technologies IPO opens on Monday: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

10] KFin Technologies IPO review: Giving subscribe tag for long term, Prabhudas Lilladher report says, "One can subscribe for long term as it is India's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on the number of AMC clients serviced. Company is providing services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, representing 59% of the market share based on the number of AMC clients. It is one of only two players of scale in India's issuer solutions space where the company holds a 46% market share based on the market capitalization of NSE 500 companies."