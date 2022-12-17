KFin Technologies IPO opens on Monday: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?4 min read . 11:10 AM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹4 in grey market today, say market observers
KFin Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies Ltd is going to open for subscribers on 19th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 21st December 2022. The promoters of this technology-driven financial services company have fixed KFin Technologies IPO price band at ₹347 to ₹366 per equity share.
As KFin Technologies IPO opens on Monday, grey market has become sensitive towards this public issue. According to market observers, shares of KFin Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹4 per equity share.
Here we list out important KFin Technologies IPO details below:
1] KFin Technologies IPO GMP: .ccording to market observers, shares of KFin Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹4 per equity share.
2] KFin Technologies IPO price: Promoters of the company have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹347 to ₹366 apiece.
3] KFin Technologies IPO subscription date: Subscription of the issue will open on 19th December and it will remain open till 21st December 2022.
4] KFin Technologies IPO size: The promoters of the company aims to raise ₹1,500 crore from this public offer.
5] KFin Technologies IPO lot size: . bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 40 shares of the company.
6] KFin Technologies IPO application limit: A bidder in retail category can apply for a minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.
7] KFin Technologies IPO allotment date: The finalisation of share allocation is most likely on 26th December 2022.
8] KFin Technologies IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and likely date for share listing is 29th December 2022.
9] KFin Technologies IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of this IPO.
10] KFin Technologies IPO review: Giving subscribe tag for long term, Prabhudas Lilladher report says, "One can subscribe for long term as it is India's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on the number of AMC clients serviced. Company is providing services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, representing 59% of the market share based on the number of AMC clients. It is one of only two players of scale in India's issuer solutions space where the company holds a 46% market share based on the market capitalization of NSE 500 companies."
Highlighting upon the high valuations of KFin Technologies IPO, Reliance Research report says, "On positive note, the company is the largest investor solutions provider in India with diverse products and services base, huge market share and international presence. However, ongoing investigations for erstwhile promoters is an overhang. At current valuation, the issue appears fully priced, discounting all near- term positives and risk reward is not favorable."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
