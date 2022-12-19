KFin Technologies IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Should you apply?2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 07:07 AM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹5 per equity share, say market observers
KFin Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies Ltd has opened today and it will remain open for subscribers till 21st December 2022. The technology-driven financial services company aims to raise ₹1,500 crore from its public offer, which is completely OFS (offer for sale) in nature. The financial services company has fixed KFin Technologies IPO price band at ₹347 to ₹366 per equity share.
