KFin Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies Ltd has opened today and it will remain open for subscribers till 21st December 2022. The technology-driven financial services company aims to raise ₹1,500 crore from its public offer, which is completely OFS (offer for sale) in nature. The financial services company has fixed KFin Technologies IPO price band at ₹347 to ₹366 per equity share.

Meanwhile, shares of KFin Technologies Ltd have become available in grey market ahead of its subscription opening date. According to market observers, shares of KFin Technologies are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today.

Here we list out important KFin Technologies IPO details:

1] KFin Technologies IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of KFin Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹5 per equity share.

2] KFin Technologies IPO price: The public issue is available at a price band of ₹347 to ₹366 apiece.

3] KFin Technologies IPO subscription date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open till 21st December 2022.

4] KFin Technologies IPO size: The promoters of the company aims to raise ₹1,500 crore from this public issue.

5] KFin Technologies IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for this IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 40 shares of the company.

6] KFin Technologies IPO application limit: A bidder in retail category can apply for a minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

7] KFin Technologies IPO allotment date: The finalisation of share allocation is most likely on 26th December 2022.

8] KFin Technologies IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and likely date for share listing is 29th December 2022.

9] KFin Technologies IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of this IPO.

10] KFin Technologies IPO review: Giving ‘subscribe’ tag to the IPO, Anand Rathi report says, "The company has asset-light business model with recurring revenue model, high operating leverage, profitability and cash generation. The company is available at the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 41.3x its FY22 earnings with a market cap of Rs. 6,443.4 million. The valuation of the IPO appears to be reasonable when we compare with listed peers. The company has significant scope for growth, considering its diverse product profile and addition of new client base and bright prospects ahead, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO."

Cholamandalam Securities has also given 'subscribe' tag to the IPO citing, "KFin’s financial track record is strong in revenue as well as margin terms. The company’s asset-light service-based model is attractive from a profit generation point of view. KFin is proxy play to Mutual fund industry growth in India. It is priced in lines with Leader in the Industry CAMS which is 39-times price to earnings. We thus advise investors with a long-term investment horizon to SUBSCRIBE to the issue."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.