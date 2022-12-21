KFin Technologies IPO see strong subscription from QIBs. Latest GMP on last day of issue2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 08:27 AM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO will conclude on Wednesday, December 21, 2022
The initial public offer of KFin Technologies was subscribed 70 per cent on the second day of subscription on Tuesday, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The three day share sale will conclude on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and has a price range of ₹347-366 a share.
