KFin Technologies IPO share allotment likely today. How to check1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 08:51 AM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO was a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,500 crore by the company's promoter
The finalization of basis of share allotment of KFin Technologies initial public offering (IPO) is expected to take place on Monday, December 26, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
