KFin Technologies IPO: The ₹1,500 crore public offer was successfully subscribed by the end of day 3. The majority of bidding came from qualified institutional buyers and retail investors. However, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors did not even receive 50% of the subscribed against the offered shares. The IPO opened on December 19th and was scheduled to close on Wednesday, December 21st. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale.

