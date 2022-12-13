Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  KFin Technologies IPO to open on 19 Dec, aims to raise 1,500 cr

KFin Technologies IPO to open on 19 Dec, aims to raise 1,500 cr

1 min read . 09:17 PM ISTJyoti Banthia
  • The offer will open on 19 December and will close on 21 December, while the anchor book will be opened for investors only on December 16

KFin Technologies is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 19 December. The company aims to raise 1,500 crore for the issue.

KFin Technologies is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 19 December. The company aims to raise 1,500 crore for the issue.

The public issue will be comprising of only an offer for sale, by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. They will get all the proceeds and the company will not receive any money from the offer.

The public issue will be comprising of only an offer for sale, by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. They will get all the proceeds and the company will not receive any money from the offer.

The offer will open on 19 December and will close on 21 December. The anchor book will be opened for investors only on December 16.

The offer will open on 19 December and will close on 21 December. The anchor book will be opened for investors only on December 16.

KFin Technologies has reserved 75 per cent of the offer portion for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent has been reserved for high networth individuals, and 10 percent for retail investors.

KFin Technologies has reserved 75 per cent of the offer portion for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent has been reserved for high networth individuals, and 10 percent for retail investors.

The company posted a profit of 148.5 crore in FY22 against a loss of 64.5 crore the previous year. The revenue from operation is FY 22 grew 33 per cent to 639.5 crore as compared to 481.14 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company posted a profit of 148.5 crore in FY22 against a loss of 64.5 crore the previous year. The revenue from operation is FY 22 grew 33 per cent to 639.5 crore as compared to 481.14 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In the six-month period ended September FY23, the company’s profit increased 26 percent to 85.34 crore, while revenue rose 20 percent to 348.7 crore over the same period last year.

In the six-month period ended September FY23, the company's profit increased 26 percent to 85.34 crore, while revenue rose 20 percent to 348.7 crore over the same period last year.

General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd, which owns a 72.51 percent stake in the company. Kotak Mahindra Bank owns 9.86 percent of the company, while Compar Estates and Agencies hold a 10.86 percent stake in KFin Technologies.

General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd, which owns a 72.51 percent stake in the company. Kotak Mahindra Bank owns 9.86 percent of the company, while Compar Estates and Agencies hold a 10.86 percent stake in KFin Technologies.

ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, IIFL Securities, and Jefferies India are the merchant bankers to the issue.

ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, IIFL Securities, and Jefferies India are the merchant bankers to the issue.

