Khazanchi Jewellers IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 5, and other key details1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Khazanchi Jewellers IPO, worth ₹96.74 crore, has been subscribed 1.26 times on day 5 so far. The IPO's price band is set at ₹140 per equity share.
Khazanchi Jewellers IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 24 July, and will close on Friday, 28 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹140 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Monday, August 7.
