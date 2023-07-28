Khazanchi Jewellers IPO, which is worth ₹96.74 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following goals, including (a) capital expenditures for the new showroom, (b) inventory costs for the new showroom, to meet the increased working capital needs of the current operations, and (c) general corporate purposes. The new showroom will be located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.