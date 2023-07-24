Khazanchi Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd opened for subscription today and the fixed price issue will remain open for bidding till 28th July 2023. the public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and it aims to raise ₹97 crore from this public offer.

By 2:16 PM on day one of bidding, Khazanchi Jewellers IPO subscription status signals that the public issue has received tepid response from investors as the SME issue has been subscribed 0.09 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.08 times. The fixed price IPO is offered at ₹140 per equity share and one lot of the SME issue will comprise 1,000 company shares.

Important Khazanchi Jewellers IPO details

1] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO GMP: The SME issue has made its debut in grey market and shares of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd are available at a premium of ₹3 per share in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO price: The company has proposed this SME issue at a fixed price of ₹140 per equity share.

3] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO date: The public offer has opened for bidding today and it will remain available for bidding till 28th July 2023.

4] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO subscription status: By 2:16 PM on day one of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.09 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.08 times.

5] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO size: The public issue aims to raise ₹97 crore from this SME IPO.

6] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 1,000 company shares.

7] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO investment limit: As a bidder can apply in lots and one lot comprise 1,000 company shares, a bidder would require ₹1.40 lakh amount ( ₹140 x 1,000) to apply for the public offer.

8] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO allotment date: After closure of bidding, share allocation can be expected on 2nd August 2023.

9] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the SME IPO.

10] Khazanchi Jewellers IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and most likely Khazanchi Jewellers IPO listing date is 7th August 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.