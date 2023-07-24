Khazanchi Jewellers IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details in 10 points

By 2:16 PM on day one of bidding, Khazanchi Jewellers IPO subscription status signals that the public issue has received tepid response from investors as the SME issue has been subscribed 0.09 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.08 times. The fixed price IPO is offered at ₹140 per equity share and one lot of the SME issue will comprise 1,000 company shares.