Khazanchi Jewellers lists with 1.6% premium at ₹142.30 per share on BSE SME1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Khazanchi Jewellers IPO Listing: Khazanchi Jewellers made a lukewarm debut on the stock exchange Monday. Khazanchi Jewellers shares were listed at ₹142.30 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 1.64% to the issue price of ₹140 per share.
