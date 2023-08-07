comScore
Khazanchi Jewellers lists with 1.6% premium at 142.30 per share on BSE SME
Khazanchi Jewellers IPO Listing: Khazanchi Jewellers made a lukewarm debut on the stock exchange Monday. Khazanchi Jewellers shares were listed at 142.30 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 1.64% to the issue price of 140 per share.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO was subscribed 1.26 times during July 24 to July 28, 2023. The issue received bids for 82.97 lakh equity shares as against the issue size of 69.10 lakh shares.

The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 78%, while non-institutional investors’ (NII) portion was subscribed 1.74 times.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO, which was worth 96.74 crore was completely a fresh issue of 69.10 lakh shares. The company had set the IPO's price band at 140 per equity

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund capital expenditures for the new showroom, inventory costs for the new showroom, to meet the increased working capital needs of the current operations, and (c) general corporate purposes. The new showroom will be located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Cameo Corporate Services Limited was official registrar of the Khazanchi Jewellers IPO.

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:28 AM IST
