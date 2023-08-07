Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Markets / Ipo/  Khazanchi Jewellers lists with 1.6% premium at 142.30 per share on BSE SME

Khazanchi Jewellers lists with 1.6% premium at 142.30 per share on BSE SME

1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • Khazanchi Jewellers shares were listed at 142.30 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 1.64% to the issue price of 140 per share.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO was subscribed 1.26 times during July 24 to July 28, 2023.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO Listing: Khazanchi Jewellers made a lukewarm debut on the stock exchange Monday. Khazanchi Jewellers shares were listed at 142.30 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 1.64% to the issue price of 140 per share.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO Listing: Khazanchi Jewellers made a lukewarm debut on the stock exchange Monday. Khazanchi Jewellers shares were listed at 142.30 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 1.64% to the issue price of 140 per share.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO was subscribed 1.26 times during July 24 to July 28, 2023. The issue received bids for 82.97 lakh equity shares as against the issue size of 69.10 lakh shares.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO was subscribed 1.26 times during July 24 to July 28, 2023. The issue received bids for 82.97 lakh equity shares as against the issue size of 69.10 lakh shares.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 78%, while non-institutional investors’ (NII) portion was subscribed 1.74 times.

Also Read: Yatharth Hospital shares list at a muted premium of 4 per share on BSE. Details here

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO, which was worth 96.74 crore was completely a fresh issue of 69.10 lakh shares. The company had set the IPO's price band at 140 per equity

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund capital expenditures for the new showroom, inventory costs for the new showroom, to meet the increased working capital needs of the current operations, and (c) general corporate purposes. The new showroom will be located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Cameo Corporate Services Limited was official registrar of the Khazanchi Jewellers IPO.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.