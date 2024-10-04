Khyati Global Ventures IPO fully booked on the first day of bidding led by retail investors; check GMP

  Khyati Global Ventures IPO subscription runs from October 4 to October 8, with shares priced at 99. The company, established in 1993, specialises in FMCG exports and has seen a 23% increase in profit. The IPO's subscription status is currently 1.81 times.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published 4 Oct 2024, 02:38 PM IST
The Khyati Global Ventures IPO opened on October 4 and closes on October 8, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99 per share.
The Khyati Global Ventures IPO opened on October 4 and closes on October 8, priced at ₹99 per share. (https://khyatigroup.com/)

The IPO subscription period for Khyati Global Ventures started on Friday, October 4, and will end on Tuesday, October 8. The price band per share for the Khyati Global Ventures IPO is 99, with a face value of 10. There are multiple shares available, and the minimum bid amount is for 1,200 shares.

Established in 1993, Khyati Global Ventures Ltd, formerly known as Khyati Advisory Services Ltd, is a company that focuses on the export and repackaging of various FMCG items, including food and non-food products, household goods, and festive handicrafts. Additionally, the company is involved in the trading of pharmaceutical products.

The company caters to a diverse customer base by serving wholesalers and importers of supermarket chains operating internationally. It offers a wide range of globally renowned Indian brands, such as Everest, Parle G, MDH, Fortune, Aashirvaad, Gowardhan, Balaji Wafers, Haldiram’s, Himalaya, Dove, Colgate, Unilever, Godrej, and more, in addition to locally manufactured products.

Its product line includes essential goods for everyday consumer use, covering Non-Food FMCG products, Food products, Pharmaceutical products, Festive, pooja and handicraft products, and Household products.

In its Prospectus, the company stated that it feels there are no other listed companies that are directly comparable to it in terms of their business model, size, and financials.

From March 31, 2024, to March 31, 2023, Khyati Global Ventures Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 23% and sales by 9%, respectively, during the company's fiscal year.

Khyati Global Ventures IPO subscription status

Khyati Global Ventures IPO subscription status is 1.81 times, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 2.85 times, and NII portion was booked 77%.

The company has received bids for 31,78,800 shares against 17,54,400 shares on offer, at 14:27 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Khyati Global Ventures IPO details

Khyati Global Ventures IPO is worth 18.30 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 1,048,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. The offer for sale segment includes 800,000 shares.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance its general corporate purpose as well as the requirements for working capital.

The registrar for the Khyati Global Ventures IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book running lead manager is Aryaman Financial Services Limited. Aryaman Capital Markets is the market maker for the Khyati Global Ventures IPO.

Khyati Global Ventures IPO GMP today

Khyati Global Ventures IPO GMP or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 99 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

