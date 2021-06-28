KIMS debuts on stock exchanges, lists at 22% premium over issue price

"We like fundamentals of KIMS as it has unique business model with quite strong balance sheet. KIMS being the regional leader in the organ transplantation specialty...in state have posted strong EBIDTA margins. KIMS’s successful strategy of acquiring land in advance and construct building on its own to reduce costs and acquiring land on long-term, low-cost terms to avoid high rental costs has helped in having one of the lowest operating costs that depicts the strong management of company," Hem Securities said in a note.

