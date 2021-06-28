Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >KIMS debuts on stock exchanges, lists at 22% premium over issue price

KIMS debuts on stock exchanges, lists at 22% premium over issue price

On the BSE, the KIMS' stock listed at Rs1,008.90 apiece, a premium of 22.3% over its issue price of Rs825. (Photo:Mint)
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The Rs2,144 crore initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription during 16-18 June and received bids for 5,56,55,046 shares compared with 1,44,13,073 on offer

MUMBAI: Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) marked a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, listing at a 22% premium over their issue price.

On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs1,008.90 apiece, a premium of 22.3% over its issue price of Rs825. On the National Stock Exchange, the scrip had opened at Rs1,009.

The Rs2,144 crore initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription during 16-18 June and received bids for 5,56,55,046 shares compared with 1,44,13,073 on offer. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers(QIBs) was subscribed 5.26 times, that for non-institutional investors received 1.89 times bids while the quota reserved for retail individual investors was subscribed to 2.89 times.

The price band was set Rs815-825.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs200 crore and rest was an offer for sale of up to 16 million shares by General Atlantic Singapore KH PTE, upto 3.88 lakh shares each by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni and Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospital and up to 7.75 lakh shares by Rajyasri Bollineni.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay debt.

"We like fundamentals of KIMS as it has unique business model with quite strong balance sheet. KIMS being the regional leader in the organ transplantation specialty...in state have posted strong EBIDTA margins. KIMS’s successful strategy of acquiring land in advance and construct building on its own to reduce costs and acquiring land on long-term, low-cost terms to avoid high rental costs has helped in having one of the lowest operating costs that depicts the strong management of company," Hem Securities said in a note.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is among the the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of 31 December.

