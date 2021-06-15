KIMS Hospitals IPO: Grey market premium, other details here

What is grey market signalling: ''We have seen a huge volatility in Grey market premium of all the four IPOs of this week, KIMS IPO which will going to open tomorrow i.e. 16th June 2021, in last 3 days stock Grey market premium has increased from 0 to ₹140 and then came back to ₹40- ₹70 as per the different market news. Yesterday we saw a volatile day in the stock market. It may be due to the fact that KIMS GMP has come down yesterday, but we expect the IPO to give some good listing gain to short term investors,'' Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said.