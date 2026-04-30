Kissht operator OnEMI Tech mobilises ₹278 cr from anchor investors; IPO to open on April 30

OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd has raised 278 crore from anchor investors for its IPO, set to open on April 30. Details here.

PTI
Updated30 Apr 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Kissht operator OnEMI Tech mobilises <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>278 cr from anchor investors; IPO to open on Apr 30
Kissht operator OnEMI Tech mobilises ₹278 cr from anchor investors; IPO to open on Apr 30

OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd, which operates digital lending platform Kissht, on Wednesday said it has mobilised 278 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its maiden public offering.

The anchor book saw participation from a mix of domestic mutual funds and global investors, including HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, WhiteOak Capital, Bandhan MF, Quant MF, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, and Citigroup, among others, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, Kissht allocated 1.62 crore equity shares at 171 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. This takes the transaction size to 277.77 crore.

Domestic mutual funds accounted for 57 per cent of the anchor allocation, with shares worth 158.3 crore allotted across 13 schemes of seven fund houses.

The 926-crore issue will open for subscription on April 30 and close on May 5. The price band has been fixed at 162-171 per share, valuing the company at nearly 2,900 crore at the upper band.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to 850 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 44,39,788 equity shares worth 76 crore at the upper end by existing shareholders. This takes the total issue size to 926 crore.

Also Read | OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Day 1: Issue booked 2% today so far

The selling shareholders include Ammar Sdn Bhd Investor, Vertex Ventures SEA Fund III Pte. Ltd., Vertex Growth Fund Pte. Ltd., Vertex Growth Fund II Pte. Ltd., Ventureast Proactive Fund II, Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund, VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, AION Advisory Services LLP, Ventureast Proactive Fund, and VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of its subsidiary Si Creva to meet future funding requirements, along with general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2016, Kissht provides digital credit solutions focused on young consumers in the mass market segment. As of March 31, 2025, the platform had 53.23 million registered users and had served 9.16 million customers.

Also Read | OpenAI Misses Key Revenue, User Targets in High-Stakes Sprint Toward IPO

The lot size has been fixed at 87 equity shares, with a minimum investment of 14,877 for retail investors at the upper price band.

About 50 per cent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with listing expected on May 8.

JM Financial, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and Centrum Broking are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies,...More

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