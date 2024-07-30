Kizi Apparels IPO: SME issue subscribed 4.58 times; check subscription status, and other details

The SME IPO received 1,15,44,000 application against offered 25,20,000 shares on the first day of subscription. The ready-to-wear clothing manufacturer's IPO was subscribed over 4.58 times on the first day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Jul 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Kizi Apparels IPO: The small and medium enterprise (SME) was subscribed over 4.58 times on the first day of bidding.
Kizi Apparels IPO: The small and medium enterprise (SME) was subscribed over 4.58 times on the first day of bidding.(https://www.investorgain.com/)

Ready-to wear clothing manufacturing Kizi Apparels initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on July 30, 2024 and will close on August 1, 2024. The small and medium enterprise (SME) was subscribed over 4.58 times on the first day of bidding.

Founded in March 2023, Kizi Apparels Limited specializes in the production and sale of ready-to-wear clothing through its own showrooms, distributors, malls, and online channels. The company has introduced an e-commerce platform that features premium ethnic and Western women's apparel under the brands ANUTARRA and KIZI.

Also Read | SEBI returns IPO papers of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, gives nod to 4 issues

Kizi Apparels IPO subscription status

The SME IPO received 1,15,44,000 application against offered 25,20,000 shares on the first day of subscription. The ready-to-wear clothing manufacturer's IPO was subscribed over 4.58 times on the first day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com.

The retail category was subscribed over 7.89 times, whereas, non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.27 times.

Kizi Apparels IPO details

The Kizi Apparels IPO will open for subscription on July 30, 2024, and close on August 1, 2024. The IPO is a fixed price issue valued at 5.58 crores, consisting of a fresh issue of 26.58 lakh shares.

Also Read | Ceigall IPO to began subscription from August 1; 10 key things to know from RHP

The price per share for the Kizi Apparels IPO is 21. The minimum lot size for an application is 6,000 shares. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar. Beeline Broking is the market maker for this issue.

The Kizi Apparels IPO provides 2,658,000 shares, with 1,260,000 shares (47.40%) allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and 1,260,000 shares (47.40%) allocated to Retail Individual Investors (RII).

The promoters of the company are Abhishek Nathani and Kiran Nathani.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 09:12 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOKizi Apparels IPO: SME issue subscribed 4.58 times; check subscription status, and other details

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

183.00
03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
2.8 (1.55%)

Bharat Electronics

318.00
03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-3.35 (-1.04%)

Tata Steel

164.05
03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.74%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

348.50
03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
10.7 (3.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fine Organic Industries

5,875.45
03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
522.2 (9.75%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,692.20
03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
409.8 (9.57%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

200.00
03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
17.1 (9.35%)

Kansai Nerolac Paints

304.85
03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
23.35 (8.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue