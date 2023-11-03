KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
KK Shah Hospitals IPO: The investors who applied for the issue can check the KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment date: KK Shah Hospitals IPO's share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, November 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
