KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment date: KK Shah Hospitals IPO's share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, November 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, November 6, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, November 7.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, November 8 on BSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of KK Shah Hospitals IPO.

How to check KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: 1.Log on to KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment page

2.Select IPO Name 'KK Shah Hospitals' from the drop-down menu bar

3.Select option from PAN number or application number

4.As per selection add PAN number, application number, or demat account number

5.Click on the 'Search' button

6.You will be able to see your KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status on the screen.

How to check KK Shah Hospitals IPO Allotment Status on BSE? 1.Log on to the BSE IPO allotment page – BSEIndia.com

2.Select IPO Name 'KK Shah Hospitals' from the drop-down menu bar

3.Select option from PAN number or application number

4.As per selection add PAN Number, application number, or demat account number

5.Click on the 'Search' button

6.You will be able to see your KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status on the screen.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO GMP Today: KK Shah Hospitals IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹6 per share. This indicates KK Shah Hospitals share price were trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of KK Shah Hospitals share price is ₹51 apiece, which is 13.3 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹45.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO Details Small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO KK Shah Hospitals opened for subscription on Friday, October 27, and closed on Tuesday, October 31. KK Shah Hospitals IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹8.78 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 19.5 lakh shares. KK Shah Hospitals IPO price is ₹45 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd and Shreni Shares Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the KK Shah Hospitals IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for KK Shah Hospitals IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Dr. Amit Shah and Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah are the promoters of the company. The shareholding pattern of the promoters and promoter group before the issue is 100 per cent and after the issue is set at 71.36 per cent.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards purchasing medical equipment and for general corporate purposes.

