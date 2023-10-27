KK Shah Hospitals IPO: Issue subscribed 1.49 times, NIIs bid higher on day 1

KK Shah Hospitals IPO subscription status: KK Shah Hospitals IPO has been subscribed 1.49 times on the first day of its issue. KK Shah Hospitals IPO opened for subscription on Friday, October 27, and will close on Tuesday, October 31.

The small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) received positive response from both retail investors as well non-institutional investors on day 1. Both the portions were fully subscribed on the first day.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO subscription status detail:

KK Shah Hospitals IPO has received bids for 27,60,000 shares against 18,48,000 shares on offer, according to Chittorgarh.com

KK Shah Hospital IPO's retail investors' portion received bids for 9,21,000 shares against 9,24,000 shares on offer for this segment. The SME IPO's retail portion was subscribed 4.13 times.

KK Shah Hospital IPO's non-institutional investors' (NII) portion received bids for 18,39,000 shares against 9,24,000 on offer for this segment. The IPO's NII portion was subscribed 8.28 times.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO Details

KK Shah Hospitals IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹8.78 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 19.5 lakh shares. KK Shah Hospitals IPO price is ₹45 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO price is ₹45 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof. KK Shah Hospitals IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for the retail investors.

The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹135,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is two lots (6,000 shares) amounting to ₹270,000. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd and Shreni Shares Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the KK Shah Hospitals IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for KK Shah Hospitals IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Dr. Amit Shah and Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah are the promoters of the company. The shareholding pattern of the promoters and promoter group before the issue is 100 per cent and after the issue is set at 71.36 per cent.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards purchasing medical equipment and for general corporate purposes.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO GMP Today

GMP for KK Shah Hospitals SME IPO has not started yet, according to investorgain.com. ‘’We are updating the GMP information on a daily basis. Please visit us again soon for the latest GMP updates,'' said topsharebrokers.com 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

