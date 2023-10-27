KK Shah Hospitals IPO: Issue subscribed 1.49 times, NIIs bid higher on day 1
KK Shah Hospitals IPO was subscribed 1.49 times on the first day of issue. Non institutional investors bid higher than retail investors today.
KK Shah Hospitals IPO subscription status: KK Shah Hospitals IPO has been subscribed 1.49 times on the first day of its issue. KK Shah Hospitals IPO opened for subscription on Friday, October 27, and will close on Tuesday, October 31.
