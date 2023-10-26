KK Shah Hospitals IPO opens tomorrow: Check key dates, latest GMP, other details

KK Shah Hospitals IPO: Small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO KK Shah Hospitals opens for subscription on Friday, October 27, and closes on Tuesday, October 31. KK Shah Hospitals IPO price is ₹45 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Previously known as Jeevan Parv Healthcare Limited, KK Shah Hospitals Limited was incorporated in 2022 and provides inpatient and outpatient healthcare services through its hospital in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

KK Shah Hospital has over 26 beds for in-patient and out-patient treatment and is equipped with diagnostic devices such as CT scans, DEXA scans, BMD, sonography, and X-ray machines. The hospital has recorded a bed occupancy ratio of approximately 27.67 per cent in December 2022. On January 28, 2023, the company entered into an agreement with M/s. Life Care Diet Service to provide food services to its patients and a cafeteria for the attendants in the hospital.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO Details

KK Shah Hospitals IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹8.78 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 19.5 lakh shares. KK Shah Hospitals IPO price is ₹45 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd and Shreni Shares Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the KK Shah Hospitals IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for KK Shah Hospitals IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Dr. Amit Shah and Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah are the promoters of the company. The shareholding pattern of the promoters and promoter group before the issue is 100 per cent and after the issue is set at 71.36 per cent.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards purchasing medical equipment and for general corporate purposes.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for the retail investors. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹135,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is two lots (6,000 shares) amounting to ₹270,000.

The allotment for the KK Shah Hospitals IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, November 3, 2023. KK Shah Hospitals IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO GMP Today

GMP for KK Shah Hospitals SME IPO has not started yet, according to investorgain.com. ‘’We are updating the GMP information on a daily basis. Please visit us again soon for the latest GMP updates,'' said topsharebrokers.com 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

