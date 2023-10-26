KK Shah Hospitals IPO opens tomorrow: Check key dates, latest GMP, other details
KK Shah Hospitals IPO: KK Shah Hospitals IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹8.78 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 19.5 lakh shares.
KK Shah Hospitals IPO: Small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO KK Shah Hospitals opens for subscription on Friday, October 27, and closes on Tuesday, October 31. KK Shah Hospitals IPO price is ₹45 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3000 shares and in multiples thereof.
