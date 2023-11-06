KK Shah Hospitals IPO: Strong debut, shares list at 24.7% premium at ₹56.10 on BSE SME
KK Shah Hospitals shares make stellar debut on BSE SME, listed at ₹56.10 per share, 24.67% higher than issue price of ₹45.
KK Shah Hospitals listing date: KK Shah Hospitals shares made a stellar debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, KK Shah Hospitals share price today was listed at ₹56.10 per share, 24.67% higher than the issue price of ₹45.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started