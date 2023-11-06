KK Shah Hospitals shares make stellar debut on BSE SME, listed at ₹56.10 per share, 24.67% higher than issue price of ₹45.

KK Shah Hospitals listing date: KK Shah Hospitals shares made a stellar debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, KK Shah Hospitals share price today was listed at ₹56.10 per share, 24.67% higher than the issue price of ₹45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following a positive debut, KK Shah Hospitals shares slipped into red. At 10:17 IST, KK Shah Hospital share price was down 2.85% trading at ₹54.50 apiece on BSE SME.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO opened for subscription on Friday, October 27, and closed on Tuesday, October 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On day three, the small- and medium-sized firm (SME) received favourable responses from non-institutional and retail investors alike. On the third day, both portions were fully subscribed.

KK Shah Hospitals IPO Details KK Shah Hospitals IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹8.78 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 19.5 lakh shares. KK Shah Hospitals IPO price is ₹45 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share.

Dr. Amit Shah and Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah are the promoters of the company. The shareholding pattern of the promoters and promoter group before the issue is 100 per cent and after the issue is set at 71.36 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards purchasing medical equipment and for general corporate purposes.

KK Shah Hospital IPO GMP today KK Shah Hospital IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +6. This indicates KK Shah Hospital share price were trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of KK Shah Hospital share price was indicated at ₹51 apiece, which is 13.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹45.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

