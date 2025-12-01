KK Silk Mills IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

KK Silk Mills IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of fabrics and garments manufacturer KK Silk Mills saw strong demand during its three-day subscription window. With the bidding now closed, investor attention has shifted to the KK Silk Mills IPO allotment date, which is expected to be announced today, December 1, 2025.

Launched on November 26 and closing on November 28, the SME IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on December 3.

The company will soon finalise the basis of allotment for the KK Silk Mills IPO. Once the allotment is confirmed, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for non-allottees will be processed on December 2.

Investors can check the allotment status online through the BSE website or the registrar’s portal. MUFG Intime India is acting as the official registrar for the KK Silk Mills IPO.

Those looking to verify the KK Silk Mills IPO allotment status online can do so by following a few simple steps:

KK Silk Mills IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1: Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3: Choose ‘KK Silk Mills’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your KK Silk Mills IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

KK Silk Mills IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Choose ‘KK Silk Mills’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on Search

Your KK Silk Mills IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

KK Silk Mills IPO GMP Today KK Silk Mills shares are currently commanding no grey market premium (GMP). As per platforms tracking the unofficial market, the KK Silk Mills IPO GMP today stands at ₹0 per share. With a nil GMP, the grey market is indicating that the stock may list around ₹38 per share, which is in line with the IPO’s upper price band.

KK Silk Mills IPO Subscription Status, Key Details

The BSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 75 lakh shares, aimed at raising ₹28.50 crore. The price band for the public issue has been set at ₹36 to ₹38 per share.

The company intends to use the ₹28.50 crore raised from the offering to fund capital expenditure for plant and machinery, including installation, mechanical and electrical work. A portion of the net proceeds will also go toward repayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Retail investors are allowed to place bids for a minimum and maximum of 6,000 shares, as per SME IPO norms.

In the three-day subscription period, the KK Silk Mills IPO was subscribed 5.66 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) category saw the highest interest, with a 9.72 times subscription. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.60 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a 5.71 times subscription.