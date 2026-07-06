Knack Packaging IPO allotment date today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime

Knack Packaging IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging Ltd received stellar demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards Knack Packaging IPO allotment date which is likely today, 6 July 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from July 1 to 3. Knack Packaging IPO allotment date is likely today, July 6, while the IPO listing date is July 8.

Knack Packaging IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on July 7.

Investors can check Knack Packaging IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Knack Packaging IPO registrar.

In order to do Knack Packaging IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Knack Packaging IPO allotment status online.

Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Knack Packaging Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Knack Packaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Knack Packaging Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Knack Packaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Knack Packaging Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Knack Packaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP Today Knack Packaging shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Knack Packaging IPO GMP today is ₹17 per share. This means that in the grey market, Knack Packaging shares are trading at higher by ₹17 apiece than their issue price.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹187 per share, a premium of 10% to the issue price of ₹170 per share.

Knack Packaging IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from July 1, Wednesday, to July 3, Friday. Knack Packaging IPO allotment date is likely today, July 6, Monday, and the IPO listing date is July 8, Wednesday. Knack Packaging shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Knack Packaging IPO price band was set at ₹161 to ₹170 per share. The company raised ₹439.50 crore from the public issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.24 crore equity shares worth ₹380 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 35 lakh shares amounting to ₹59.50 crore.

Knack Packaging IPO has been subscribed 83.33 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 20.07 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 139.81 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 154.34 times subscription.