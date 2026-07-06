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Knack Packaging IPO allotment date today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime

Knack Packaging IPO allotment date is likely today, 6 July 2026. Investors can check Knack Packaging IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Knack Packaging IPO registrar.

Ankit Gohel
Published6 Jul 2026, 01:19 PM IST
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Knack Packaging IPO allotment date is likely today, July 6, while the IPO listing date is July 8.
Knack Packaging IPO allotment date is likely today, July 6, while the IPO listing date is July 8.(Photo: Company Website)
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Knack Packaging IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging Ltd received stellar demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards Knack Packaging IPO allotment date which is likely today, 6 July 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from July 1 to 3. Knack Packaging IPO allotment date is likely today, July 6, while the IPO listing date is July 8.

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Knack Packaging IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on July 7.

Also Read | Kusumgar IPO GMP signals 41% listing pop: 10 key things to know from the RHP

Investors can check Knack Packaging IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Knack Packaging IPO registrar.

In order to do Knack Packaging IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Knack Packaging IPO allotment status online.

Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status Check BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

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Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Knack Packaging Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Knack Packaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status Check NSE

Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Knack Packaging Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Knack Packaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

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Step 2] Choose ‘Knack Packaging Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Knack Packaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP Today

Knack Packaging shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Knack Packaging IPO GMP today is 17 per share. This means that in the grey market, Knack Packaging shares are trading at higher by 17 apiece than their issue price.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock is 187 per share, a premium of 10% to the issue price of 170 per share.

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Also Read | NSE IPO: Bourse plans to launch $3 billion issue in September: Report

Knack Packaging IPO Subscription Status, Key Details

The public issue was open for subscription from July 1, Wednesday, to July 3, Friday. Knack Packaging IPO allotment date is likely today, July 6, Monday, and the IPO listing date is July 8, Wednesday. Knack Packaging shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Knack Packaging IPO price band was set at 161 to 170 per share. The company raised 439.50 crore from the public issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.24 crore equity shares worth 380 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 35 lakh shares amounting to 59.50 crore.

Knack Packaging IPO has been subscribed 83.33 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 20.07 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 139.81 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 154.34 times subscription.

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Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Knack Packaging IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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