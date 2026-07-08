Knack Packaging IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal share debut at a decent premium in Indian stock market

Knack Packaging IPO Listing: Knack Packaging shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received robust demand. Knack Packaging IPO listing date is today, 8 July 2026, Wednesday.

The public issue of the integrated packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging Ltd was open for subscription from July 1 to 3, and the Knack Packaging IPO allotment date was July 6. Knack Packaging IPO listing date is July 8, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, July 8, 2026, the equity shares of Knack Packaging Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further, the trading members may please note that the above mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Preopen Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Knack Packaging IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price. Knack Packaging IPO GMP today and experts indicated share debut at a muted premium.

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Here’s what Knack Packaging IPO GMP today signals about the listing price.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP Today Knack Packaging IPO GMP has been witnessing a declining trend in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Knack Packaging IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹12 per share. This means that in the grey market, Knack Packaging shares are trading at higher by ₹12 apiece than their issue price.

Knack Packaging IPO Listing Price Knack Packaging IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹182 per share, a premium of 7.06% to the issue price of ₹170 per share.

Analysts also expect Knack Packaging shares to list with a decent premium in the Indian stock market today.

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Knack Packaging IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from July 1, Wednesday, to July 3, Friday, while the IPO allotment date was July 6, Monday. Knack Packaging IPO listing date is July 8, Wednesday, and Knack Packaging shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Knack Packaging IPO price band was set at ₹161 to ₹170 per share. The company raised ₹439.50 crore from the public issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.24 crore equity shares worth ₹380 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 35 lakh shares amounting to ₹59.50 crore.

Knack Packaging IPO has been subscribed 83.33 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 20.07 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 139.81 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 154.34 times subscription.

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Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Knack Packaging IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.