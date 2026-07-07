Knack Packaging IPO listing in focus. Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

Knack Packaging IPO listing: The shares of the Knack Packaging IPO are all set to make their stock market debut on Wednesday, 8 July. Knack Packaging share price will be listed on both exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The allotment of Knack Packaging IPO was finalised on Monday, 6 July. The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from July 1 to 3.

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Knack Packaging is an integrated packaging solutions company with a strong emphasis on innovation, exports, and sustainable manufacturing.

The company produces a range of printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (LWWPP) bags, including pinch-bottom, gusseted, block-bottom, and retail shopping bags. These durable packaging products cater to diverse sectors such as food, pet food, agriculture, fertilisers, construction materials, detergents, cement, chemicals, minerals, and several other industries.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP today Knack Packaging shares are trading at a robust premium in the grey market. According to market trackers, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO stands at ₹15.5 per share, indicating that the stock is changing hands at ₹15.5 above its issue price in the unofficial market.

Based on the current GMP, Knack Packaging shares are expected to list at around ₹185.5 apiece, implying a listing premium of nearly 9.12% over the IPO price of ₹170 per share.

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Knack Packaging IPO details The IPO of integrated packaging solutions company Knack Packaging witnessed an overwhelming response from investors.

The Knack Packaging IPO garnered an overall subscription of 83.33 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 20.07 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment attracted bids worth 139.81 times the shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category witnessed the strongest demand, with a subscription of 154.34 times.

Knack Packaging fixed the IPO price band at ₹161–170 per share and raised ₹439.5 crore through the issue. The offering comprised a fresh issue of 2.24 crore equity shares aggregating ₹380 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 35 lakh shares worth ₹59.5 crore.

Systematix Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.