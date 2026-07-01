Knack Packaging IPO opens today: GMP jumps! Price, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Knack Packaging IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Knack Packaging Ltd has hit the Indian Primary Market today, and will remain open until 3 July 2026. The company management has offered Knack Packaging shares at a price band of ₹161 to ₹170 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹439 crore, which means the Knack Packaging IPO size is ₹439 crore. The book-build issue is a mix of fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market ahead of the Knack Packaging IPO opening date.

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today. So, the Knack Packaging IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹15.

Knack Packaging IPO subscription status Bidding for the initial offer will begin at 10:00 AM today. A bidder can apply for the public issue from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on the Knack Packaging IPO date.

Knack Packaging IPO detail 1] Knack Packaging IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today.

2] Knack Packaging IPO date: The public issue will open tomorrow and will remain open until 3 July 2026.

3] Knack Packaging IPO price: The company management has offered Knack Packaging shares at a price band of ₹161 to ₹170 per equity share.

4] Knack Packaging IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹439 crore, which means the Knack Packaging IPO size is ₹439 crore through the issuance of fresh shares worth up to ₹380 crore.

5] Knack Packaging IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 88 company shares.

6] Knack Packaging IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 4 July 2026. As 4th July is Saturday, and in the case of any delay, we can expect the share allocation on Monday, i.e. 6th July 2026.

7] Knack Packaging IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Knack Packaging IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 8 July 2026.

9] Knack Packaging IPO lead managers: Systematix Corporate Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Pantomath Capital Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the upcoming IPO.

Knack Packaging IPO: Apply or not? 10] Knack Packaging IPO review: Assigning a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, Anand Rathi says, “On the valuation front, based on FY26 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 22.4 x times, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹20,800 million, making the issue appear to be fairly priced. However, risks remain from raw material price volatility, customer concentration and competitive intensity in the packaging industry.”

“Overall, Knack Packaging is well positioned to benefit from structural growth in flexible packaging demand, supported by integration, scale and export presence. Hence, we assign a Subscribe for Long Term rating for the issue,” the brokerage added.

Choice Broking has also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag for the long-term to the public offer saying, “Going forward, it plans to establish its own manufacturing facilities in place of leased units, which is expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance margins, and support long-term growth. Additionally, a significant portion of the company's revenue is generated from exports, and its joint venture in Mexico is expected to strengthen its international presence, expand its customer base, and enhance brand recognition in overseas markets.”

“Although the issue appears to be fully priced, the company's consistent financial performance, ongoing capacity expansion, strong export presence, and long-term growth initiatives provide comfort. Accordingly, we recommend ‘Subscribe for Long Term' rating to the issue,” the brokerage said.

Equivision, Lakshmishree Investment & Securities, Marwadi Shares & Finance, SBICAP Securities, Sushil Financial Services, and Swastika Investmart have also assigned an ‘Apply’ rating to the public issue.